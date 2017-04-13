BRIEF-Ses Networks and Orange Central African Republic partner to reinforce connectivity in country
* SES SA - ORANGE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC AND SES NETWORKS PARTNER TO REINFORCE CONNECTIVITY IN COUNTRY
April 13 Budget Telecom SA:
* FY net profit 1.0 million euros ($1.1 million) versus loss of 7.7 million euros year ago
* FY gross operating profit 1.3 million euros versus of loss 2.5 million euros year ago
* Outlook for 2017: return to growth led by Mint Energie Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SES SA - ORANGE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC AND SES NETWORKS PARTNER TO REINFORCE CONNECTIVITY IN COUNTRY
BERLIN, June 15 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media said on Thursday they would work together to offer advertisers targeted access to more than 30 million TV viewers in the UK and Ireland.