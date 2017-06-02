June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Buffalo wild wings announces leadership succession plan

* Says board initiates CEO search process

* Sally J. Smith to retire as president and CEO by end of year

* Smith has also withdrawn her candidacy for election to board in connection with 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* Smith will continue to serve as president, chief executive officer until end of year or until such time as successor has been named