UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:
* Buffalo Wild Wings- mailed a letter from its three new independent directors to shareholders in connection with company's upcoming 2017 annual meeting
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees
* Buffalo Wild Wings - engaged consulting firm to assist in identifying cost savings opportunities within restaurants and at home office
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - expect to achieve $40 to $50 million in annualized cost savings by year-end 2018 and restaurant-level operating margins of 20pct
* Buffalo Wild Wings inc- in process of selling approximately 13pct of our owned restaurant units
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - in light of current operating environment, co has slowed pace of opening new domestic, full-sized restaurants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources