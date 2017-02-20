UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
Feb 20 Asked About M&A, Interim Ceo At Builder Bovis
* Tells reuters the fall in profit is due to the 7 million one-off provision to address customer service issues
* Says some of the 180 homes which should have been completed in 2016 have yet to be handed over to buyers
* Ceo says pre-tax profit to fall again in 2017 as volumes fall 10-15 percent
* Says if there was something to say, we would have to say it publicly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.