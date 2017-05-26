BRIEF-Standard Alliance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 323.3 mln naira
* Q1 net premium income 1.11 billion naira versus 1.13 billion naira year ago
May 26 Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd:
* Q4 revenue S$15.2 million versus S$12.2 million
* Board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 4 Singapore cents per ordinary share
* Board of directors has recommended a special dividend of 29 Singapore cents per ordinary share for year ended 31 March 2017
* Q4 profit before tax S$4.277 million versus S$7.308 million
* Loandepot appoints EVP, marketing; EVP, next generation lending
* FY loss attributable HK$177.9 million versus loss of HK$190 million