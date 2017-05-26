May 26 Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd:

* Q4 revenue S$15.2 million versus S$12.2 million

* Board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 4 Singapore cents per ordinary share

* Board of directors has recommended a special dividend of 29 Singapore cents per ordinary share for year ended 31 March 2017

* Q4 profit before tax S$4.277 million versus S$7.308 million