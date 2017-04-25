UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Bulten AB
* Q1 net sales reached SEK 778 million (715), an increase of 8.8 pct on same period last year
* Q1 operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 63 million (55), which corresponds to an operating margin of 8.1 pct (7.7)
* Q1 order bookings amounted to SEK 720 million (699), an increase of 3.0 pct on same period last year
* Says has started 2017 strongly and our prospects to continue winning market shares are good Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources