April 25 Bulten AB

* Q1 net sales reached SEK 778 million (715), an increase of 8.8 pct on same period last year

* Q1 operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 63 million (55), which corresponds to an operating margin of 8.1 pct (7.7)

* Q1 order bookings amounted to SEK 720 million (699), an increase of 3.0 pct on same period last year

* Says has started 2017 strongly and our prospects to continue winning market shares are good