July 6 Bulten AB

* Bulten signs strategically important contract with vehicle manufacturer in USA

* Says annual order value is of approximately $5.5 million, with a delivery value of $5 million to Bulten and $0.5 million to Ramco

* Says deliveries will continue over a number of years, with start and ramp up during 2018

