Feb 24 Bumitama Agri Ltd-

* Fy revenue IDR 6.63 trln versus idr 5.54 trln

* Fy net profit attributable idr 1.005 trln, up 40.8 percent

* Palm oil prices is expected to be resilient for next three months of year

* "Group remains positive on long term outlook of palm oil industry"