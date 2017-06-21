June 21 Burberry Group Plc

* Jeremy Darroch has been appointed as senior independent director (sid) with effect from 1 July 2017 replacing Philip Bowman

* Will be responsibility of Jeremy Darroch as newly appointed SID to lead process of appointing a successor to John Peace

* Anticipated that a successor for Peace will be announced by end of 2018