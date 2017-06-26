BRIEF-4.73 mln share offering of GAM holding priced at CHF 13.15 per share- bookrunner
* offering of 4.73 million shares priced at CHF 13.15 per share
June 26 BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG :
* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE IN CANADA
* HAS ACQUIRED CSM COMPRESSOR SUPPLIES & MACHINE WORK LTD, (CSM) A CANADIAN COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 23, 2017
* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text - bit.ly/2scoIiL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 27 Robert MacNaughton is joining UBS as managing director and head of high-yield trading, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* U.S. near-term put contracts outweigh call options 3.3 times