Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
Feb 24 Bure Equity AB:
* Q4 operating loss 1.01 billion Swedish crowns ($112.49 million) versus profit 1.90 billion crowns year ago
* End-Q4 NAV at 101.74 crowns per share from beginning of Q4, down 12.7 percent
* Proposes ordinary dividend of 1.50 crown per share for 2016
* Proposes extraordinary dividend of 0.50 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9783 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
COLOMBO, June 16 Airbus is willing to change the terms of an order for four A350-900s from SriLankan Airlines to different planes, the struggling state-run carrier said on Friday.
MILAN, June 16 Yida International Investment group has presented an expression of interest to buy Esselunga, Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain, a lawyer representing the Chinese company said on Friday.