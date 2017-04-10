April 10 Burkhalter Holding AG:
* FY operating result (EBIT) was 44.2 million Swiss francs
($43.80 million)(previous year 42.3 million francs, up by 4.6%),
group profit was 36.5 million Swiss francs(previous year 34.8
million francs, up by 4.9%)
* FY sales came in at 512.6 million Swiss francs (previous
year 509.7 million francs, up by 0.6%).
* Financial success of burkhalter group will allow board of
directors to ask shareholders' meeting on 19 May 2017 to approve
a dividend of 5.50 francs(previous year 5.25 francs) per share
* Management assumes that slight improvements in operating
activities can be expected again in current year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0091 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)