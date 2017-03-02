UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
March 2 Burlington Stores Inc
* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.78
* Q4 same store sales rose 4.6 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 to $0.70 including items
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.77 to $3.87
* Q4 earnings per share $1.77
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 7.5 to 8.5 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 sales up 5 to 6 percent
* Q4 sales $1.686 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.66 billion
* Burlington Stores Inc - ended 2016 with reductions in both comparable store and aged inventories
* Sees 2017 net capital expenditures of approximately $200 million.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Burlington Stores Inc - year-end merchandise inventories were $701.9 million versus. $783.5 million last year
* Sees 2017 comparable store sales to increase in range of 2% to 3%, on top of 4.5% increase during fiscal 2016
* Burlington Stores Inc - for Q1 , 2017 sees comparable store sales to increase in range of 1% to 2%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.16, revenue view $5.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
