BRIEF-Timeless Software posts FY loss attributable hk$16.574 mln
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
April 26Business-intelligence of Oriental Nations Co Ltd
* Says it will set up a consumer banking JV in Guangzhou, Guangdong, with China National Gold Group Gold Jewellery Co Ltd and Bank of Guangzhou
* JV with registered capital of 1 billion yuan
* Says it will hold 12 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/s8fPzG
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
ANKARA, June 15 Several thousand people took to the streets of Turkey's two biggest cities on Thursday to protest against a 25-year prison sentence handed down to an opposition lawmaker on spying charges.