BRIEF-Bank of China says Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president
* Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 BUWOG AG:
* Oliver Schumy resigns as member and vice-chairman of the supervisory board
* Resignation effective on March 6, 2017, 24:00
* Klaus Huebner to succeed Schumy as vice-chairman of supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it scraps share private placement plan announced in 2015
* Says Wuhan-based property unit gets capital boost of 3.0 billion yuan ($440.26 million)