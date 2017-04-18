April 18 Buwog
* dgap-adhoc: buwog ag: buwog increases guidance for
recurring ffo for its financial year 2016/17
* Buwog ag: increase of expectation for recurring ffo from
at least eur 108mn to at least eur 113mn for fiscal year 2016/17
* Due to positive course of business particularly in q4 of
its fiscal year 2016/17 management board of buwog ag has
resolved to increase previous expectation for company's
recurring ffo from at least eur 108mn to at least eur 113mn
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)