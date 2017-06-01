MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi cheers new crown prince, MSCI news; oil price hits rest of Gulf
* Mohammed bin Salman's rise boosts confidence in economic reforms
June 1 BUWOG AG:
* AS OF 1 JUNE 2017, 15:00 CET - SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR AN AGGREGATE 7.3 MILLION NEW BUWOG SHARES WERE EXERCISED IN RIGHTS OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mohammed bin Salman's rise boosts confidence in economic reforms
* TOTAL PROPERTY VALUE HAS BEEN AGREED AT DKK 1.69 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, June 21 Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is offering to buy the good assets of two ailing Veneto-based lenders, stripped of all soured debts and legal risks, it said on Thursday.