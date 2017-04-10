BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
April 10 Bioline RX Ltd:
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* Six more products still waiting for green light (Adds Dow corn launch, Dow comment, background on Enlist platform)
DUBAI, June 14 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, has seen no significant outflows of deposits since a diplomatic rift started between Qatar and certain other Arab countries, it said on Wednesday.