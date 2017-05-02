May 2 Bwp Trust

* Bwp Trust AUD$110 million medium term note issue

* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes

* Proceeds from issue will be applied to general funding and repayment of bank debt

* 5-Year AUD$MTN notes were issued at a coupon rate of 3.50 per cent