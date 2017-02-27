Feb 27 BWX Technologies Inc:
* BWX Technologies announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95
excluding items
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46 from
continuing operations
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $403.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion
* BWX Technologies Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures to a
range of $95 million to $105 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $367.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On Feb. 24, board authorized repurchase of up to $150
million of additional shares over a 3 year period ending on Feb.
24, 2020
* Sees 2017 corporate unallocated spend of $15 million to
$20 million
* Bwx technologies inc -expects to achieve consolidated
revenues between $1.60 billion and $1.70 billion in 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.85, revenue view $1.64
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "beyond 2017, we anticipate an EPS CAGR in low double
digits over next 3-5 years"
