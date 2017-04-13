April 13 BWX Technologies Inc

* BWXT awarded ca$55 million contract for feeder supply in support of OPG’s Darlington refurbishment

* BWX Technologies Inc - project duration will be approximately five years

* BWX Technologies Inc - unit been awarded feeder manufacturing contract from SNC-Lavalin / Aecon joint venture valued at approximately CA$55 million