May 1 BYD Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 20.3 percent to 31.4 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 ( 2.26 billion yuan)

* Says influence from decreased subsidy for new energy vehicle and low price level of products in solar power business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LVw8iW

