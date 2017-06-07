June 7 Byggmax

* Says updates financial targets

* Says new target organic sales growth of 10-15 percent/year

* Says new target EBITDA margin of 9-10 percent, to distribute at least 50 percent of net profit

* Previous targets included sales growth of 15 percent per year over time including acquisitions, EBITDA margin of at least 9 percent, and to distribute at least 50 percent of net profit (unchanged) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)