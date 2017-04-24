April 24 Byggmax

* Q1 EBIT amounted to a negative SEK 61.9 mln (negative 57.8)

* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 782.6 mln (737.9), up 6.1 percent

* Net sales for comparable stores increased 0.2 percent (increased 5.3)

* Q1 gross margin was 30.3 percent (31.2)

* Says during the spring we are updating the strategic plan for Byggmax Group, and this work is proceeding as planned. We will communicate the result of this work in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)