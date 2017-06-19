June 19 Byline Bancorp Inc

* Sees ipo of 5.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $19 and $21 per share - sec filing

* Byline bancorp inc says intends to use ipo net proceeds to repay outstanding balance under line of credit of about $16.2 million as of june 19

* Byline bancorp inc says intends to use ipo net proceeds to repurchase all outstanding shares of series a preferred stock for about $26.8 million