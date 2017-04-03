BRIEF-Tern Properties says Chan Yan Wai Emily appointed as executive director
* Chan Yan Wai, Emily has been appointed as an executive director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 C & I Leasing Plc:
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 17.02 billion naira versus 14.58 billion naira year ago
* Fy profit before tax 1.04 billion naira versus 465.6 million naira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Chan Yan Wai, Emily has been appointed as an executive director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance with certain provisions for ICDR regulations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rz01Nm)
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.