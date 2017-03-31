March 31 C Quadrat Investment Ag

* Proposed dividend of 1.50 euros ($1.60) per share (2015: 4.0 euros per share)

* FY net profit for the year of 3.3 million euros

* Assets under management increased by 11.7 pct and had reached an all-time high of 6 billion euros as of Dec. 31, 2016