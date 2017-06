June 20 C-RAD AB

* ‍PATENT AND MARKET APPEAL COURT CONFIRMED IN ITS JUDGMENT C-RAD'S RIGHT TO INVENTION NAMED "PATIENT MONITORING RADIATION MACHINES"​

* AS PATENT AND MARKET APPEAL COURT RULED IN C-RAD'S FAVOUR, C-RAD SHALL BE REIMBURSED BY BEAMOCULAR IN FULL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)