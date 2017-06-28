June 28 CA Inc:

* CA Inc - amended and restated its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility

* CA Inc says amended and restated credit agreement expires June 27, 2022

* CA Inc - company may, at its option and subject to customary conditions, request an increase in aggregate commitment of up to $500 million

* CA Inc- has option to extend expiration date for additional 1-year terms with written consent of lenders having at least 50% of commitments