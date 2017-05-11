BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 CA Inc:
* CA Technologies reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54
* Qtrly total revenue $1,012 million versus $1,009 million
* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $2.35 to $2.40 from continuing operations
* Ca inc sees fy 2018 total revenue to increase in a range of 2 percent to 3 percent translates to reported revenue of $4.12 billion to $4.17 billion
* Ca inc sees fy 2018 gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.67 to $1.72
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $995.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.45, revenue view $4.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros Further company coverage: