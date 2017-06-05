June 5 Cabela's Inc

* Cabela’s files definitive proxy materials and announces date of special meeting for stockholders to approve Bass Pro shops transaction

* Cabela's Inc - ‍special meeting is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. local time​

* Cabela's Inc - ‍ acquisition of Cabela's by Bass Pro shops is expected to close in Q3 of 2017​‍​