April 17 Cabela's Inc-
* Cabela's enters into revised transaction agreements in
connection with Bass Pro Shops merger
* Cabela's Inc - Cabela's shareholders to receive $61.50 per
share under amended bass pro shops merger agreement
* Cabela's Inc - Capital One to acquire credit card assets
and related liabilities and become long-term cabela's credit
card issuing partner
* Cabela's Inc says cabela's board of directors unanimously
approved transaction
* Cabela's Inc - Synovus Bank to acquire assets and deposits
of world's foremost bank
* Cabela's Inc - under amended merger agreement, bass pro
shops will acquire cabela's in deal representing aggregate deal
value of about $5.0 billion
