Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Cabela's Inc
* Cabela's -on July 3, Federal Trade Commission notified Bass Pro Group and co that it had closed its investigation of the proposed merger - SEC filing
* Cabela's- under terms of timing agreement that Bass Pro Group previously entered into with FTC, commitment of Bass Pro, co not to close deal has expired Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sLlK4Y) Further company coverage:
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others