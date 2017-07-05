July 5 Cabela's Inc

* ‍Cabela's -on July 3, Federal Trade Commission notified Bass Pro Group and co that it had closed its investigation of the proposed merger - SEC filing​‍​

* ‍Cabela's- under terms of timing agreement that Bass Pro Group previously entered into with FTC, commitment of Bass Pro, co not to close deal has expired