March 13 Insignia Systems Inc
* Cable Car Capital LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in
insignia Systems Inc as of March 3 - SEC filing
* Cable Car Capital LLC says purchased the securities of the
Insignia Systems in the belief that such securities are
undervalued
* Cable Car Capital LLC says has previously expressed
concerns regarding the Insignia Systems' corporate governance to
current and former board members
* Cable Car Capital - expects to engage discussions with
Insignia Systems' management, board to propose or consider,
among other things, potential business combinations and
strategic alternatives
* Cable Car Capital LLC says intends to recommend one or
more individuals whom Insignia Systems may consider nominating
for the board
Source text: (bit.ly/2lUf6en)
