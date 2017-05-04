May 4 Cable One Inc

* Cable One- On May 1, co, unit entered into certain restatement agreement to amend, restate that certain credit agreement, dated as of June 30, 2015

* Cable One Inc - Restatement agreement provided for an incremental term "A" loan in an aggregate principal amount of $250 million

* Cable One Inc - Restatement agreement also provided for an incremental term "B" loan in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million