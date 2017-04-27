April 27 Cabot Microelectronics Corp:

* Cabot Microelectronics Corporation reports strong results for second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 revenue rose 20.1 percent to $119.2 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $114.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabot Microelectronics Corp - annual guidance raised

* Cabot Microelectronics Corp - currently expects its gaap gross profit margin for full fiscal year to be between 49 and 51 percent of revenue

* Cabot Microelectronics Corp - continues to expect gaap operating expenses for full fiscal year to be between $137 million and $142 million