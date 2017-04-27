BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017
April 27 Cabot Microelectronics Corp:
* Cabot Microelectronics Corporation reports strong results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.71
* Q2 revenue rose 20.1 percent to $119.2 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $114.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cabot Microelectronics Corp - annual guidance raised
* Cabot Microelectronics Corp - currently expects its gaap gross profit margin for full fiscal year to be between 49 and 51 percent of revenue
* Cabot Microelectronics Corp - continues to expect gaap operating expenses for full fiscal year to be between $137 million and $142 million
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing