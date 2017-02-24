Feb 24 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, reports five percent proved reserves growth to 8.6 tcfe, provides marcellus eur update

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - qtrly equivalent production in q4 of 2016 was 164.2 bcfe

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - qtrly equivalent production increased nine percent sequentially compared to q3 of 2016

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - provided Q1 2017 net production guidance of 1,780 to 1,820 million cubic feet (MMCF) per day for natural gas

* Cabot Oil & Gas - reiterated 2017 production growth guidance range of 5 to 10 percent and initiated crude oil production growth guidance of 15 percent

* Cabot Oil & Gas - Q1 2017 net production guidance of 10,000 to 10,500 bbls/day for crude oil and condensate; and 1,200 to 1,250 bbls per day for ngls

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - qtrly operating revenues $316.5 million versus $280.8 million

* Q4 revenue view $351.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - drilling, completion and facility capital will account for approximately 94 percent of e&p budget in 2017

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - expects to drill an additional 20 net wells (15 in eagle ford and 5 in marcellus) for total of 90 net wells drilled in 2017

* Cabot -Sees 2017 return to double-digit reserve growth as co increases capital spending in anticipation of new takeaway capacity out of marcellus shale