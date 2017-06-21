WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 CACI International Inc
* CACI issues guidance for its fiscal year 2018
* CACI International Inc says fy 2017 guidance reiterated
* CACI International Inc- fy 2017 guidance reiterated
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges
* CACI International Inc- fiscal year 2018 revenue projected to be $4.35 to $4.5 billion
* Sees 2018 diluted earnings per share $6.52 - $6.84
* CACI International Inc- fiscal year 2018 operating cash flow projected to be greater than $280 million
* Sees fy 2018 net income projected to be $165 million to $173 million
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $6.83, revenue view $4.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.46, revenue view $4.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CACI International Incsees fy18 capital expenditures will total approximately $35 to $40 million
* For fy 2018 expect that gross profit margin will range between 32 percent and 33 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.