BRIEF-Loxo Oncology prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share
April 3 Cadence Bancorporation
* Cadence Bancorporation says offering 7.5 million shares of class A common stock in IPO
* Cadence Bancorporation - Initial Public Offering price is currently estimated to be between $19.00 and $21.00 per share
* Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering
* Hilton grand vacations announces secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of common stock