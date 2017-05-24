BRIEF-Agrium and Potash Corp will become Nutrien, upon closure of merger transaction
* Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien
May 24 Cadence Design Systems Inc
* Cadence Design Systems - announced its digital, signoff, custom/analog tools are enabled on Samsung Electronics' 7LPP and 8LPP process technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: