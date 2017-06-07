BRIEF-Philips to acquire Electrical Geodesics for GBP 29 mln
* PHILIPS TO ACQUIRE ELECTRICAL GEODESICS, INC. TO ESTABLISH INTEGRATED NEUROLOGICAL IMAGING, MAPPING AND THERAPY GUIDANCE PORTFOLIO
June 7 Cadila Healthcare Ltd:
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.
* Says product will be manufactured at the Moraiya manufacturing facility for the US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lab282 drug discovery project between Oxford University, Evotec and Oxfored Sciences Innovation Awards accelerates with second round funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Says it plans to pay preferred stock dividend as 7.5 yuan/share, to shareholders of record on June 28