BRIEF-Accelerated Pharma now expects IPO price per unit between $4 and $6
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing
June 29 Cadila Healthcare Ltd:
* Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals gets U.S. FDA final approval for Dextroamphetamine Sulfate Extended-release capsules
* Says drug is used in treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and in treatment of narcolepsy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($295.08 million) commercial paper
FRANKFURT, June 30 Bayer has filed a request for approval of its planned $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto with European Union regulators, a spokesman for the German pharmaceuticals and pesticides maker said on Friday.