Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Cadila Healthcare Ltd
* Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for ezetimibe tablets USP
* Says ezetimibe tablets USP used to reduce high cholesterol levels
* Says tablets will be produced at group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya Source text - (bit.ly/2smEcoQ) Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER