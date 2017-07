July 19 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* Says Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Tranexamic Acid injection

* Says Tranexamic medication will be produced at group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya

* Tranexamic acid injections used to prevent bleeding in patients with Haemophilia undergoing tooth extraction

Source text - bit.ly/2uyjVNQ

Further company coverage: