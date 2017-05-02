BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
May 2 Cadiz Inc:
* Cadiz Inc announces strategic transaction with Apollo to finance cadiz water project construction
* Cadiz - funds managed by Apollo affiliates, co executed agreements to replace, refinance co's senior secured mortgage debt, provide $15 million new senior debt
* Cadiz Inc - Apollo funds also executed conditional commitment letter to fund up to $240m in construction finance expenditures for Cadiz Water Project
* Cadiz Inc - apollo funds entered into an agreement to provide $60m of capital to refinance Cadiz's $45m senior secured mortgage debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results