BRIEF-Lianluo Smart Ltd enters into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited
May 2 Cadiz Inc:
* Cadiz Inc- on May 1 co, unit entered into a $60 million credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2p1Ariv) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017