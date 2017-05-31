May 31 Cae Inc

* Cae reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.25 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue c$734.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$748.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.31 excluding items

* Cae inc - expects lower capital intensity in fiscal 2018, with total capital expenditures expected to be in range of $150 million

* Cae sees fy2018 in civil, to generate low-double digit percentage segment operating income growth, in defence, mid-high single-digit percentage growth

* Cae inc - expects continued "good growth" in fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: