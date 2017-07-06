UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars entertainment appoints senior executives to lead new growth initiatives
* Caesars entertainment corp - marco roca will join caesars entertainment as president, global development
* Caesars entertainment corp - michael daly will join as senior vice president, strategy and m&a
* Caesars entertainment- completion of caesars entertainment operating co restructuring, anticipated by end q3 will create additional opportunities for growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources