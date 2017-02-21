BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
Feb 21 Caesars Entertainment Corp:
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Company enters into committed financing agreements
* Caesars Entertainment Corp - CEOC has entered into committed financing agreements for proposed new senior secured credit facilities
* Caesars Entertainment - financing agreements comprise up to $1,235 million in aggregate principal amount of a seven-year senior secured term loan facility
* Caesars Entertainment Corp says proceeds from term facility will be used to finance transactions in accordance with debtors' plan of reorganization
* Caesars Entertainment - financing agreements comprise of up to $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp