UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
April 25 Caesars Entertainment Corp-
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars acquisition announces pricing of cgph $1.45 billion senior secured credit facility
* Caesars Entertainment Corp - priced senior secured facilities in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $1.45 billion
* Caesars Entertainment Corp - term facility consists of cgph's existing approximately $1.14 billion term loan b due 2021
* Caesars Entertainment - facility also consists of raise of additional $175 million add-on term loan to repay of outstanding amounts under cromwell's property-specific term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based, stock exchange-traded funds this past week despite market jitters, delivering the most cash to those funds since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Stock ETFs listed in the United States attracted $17.7 billion during the week ended June 14, according to the research service, while their mutual fund counterparts recorde
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.